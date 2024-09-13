Throughout the month of September, City of Kelowna Urban Forestry staff and BC Wildfire Services crews will be working together to do wildfire fuel mitigation work across two of the City’s popular walking trails in Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park.

Work begins Sept. 16 and continues throughout the entire month. This work will result in localized day-time trail closures and trail users are asked to obey trail closure signage for their safety.

Todd Cashin, Urban Forestry Supervisor for the City of Kelowna, asks the public to use caution when visiting these parks. “For public safety, we ask that park visitors and trail users watch for signage identifying work areas and to stay out of active work zones. Whenever possible, avoid any area where you can hear chainsaws actively at work.”

Fire mitigation activities will primarily be taking place in the following locations/times at both parks:

Dilworth Mountain Park:

Ongoing fuel mitigation work will be occurring throughout the month of September. This work will primarily occur around the water reservoir at the summit of Dilworth Mountain Park but may expand to areas around Selkirk Drive. Trail closures in this area may occur between 7am and 5 p.m. daily.

Knox Mountain Park:

The BC Wildfire Service is supporting the City of Kelowna and will be providing danger tree falling services at the site of the 2023 Knox Mountain fire. This work includes falling of dangerous trees and removal of hazardous fuel accumulation. Work is expected to occur Sept. 16 - 20 and Sept. 23 - 27 and will impact the Pine Loop and Shale Trails. These day-time trail closures are expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Craig, targeted projects such as this are examples of FireSmartTM initiatives that are helping to build the resilience of our city parks while providing protection against the impacts of both wildfire and climate change.

“The goal of the FireSmartTM program is to support wildfire preparedness, prevention and mitigation,” he said. “Reducing and removing forest fuel that could create greater risk of wildfires is just one way that the City is working with all levels of government to address the threat of wildfire across our region. Reducing this risk is a shared responsibility. It is important that we all play our part in reducing wildfire threats, whether it is through the work of our staff at work in City parks or as residents taking simple actions to protect their homes and their surrounding environment.”

To learn more about how to reduce the risk of wildfire, visit FireSmartTM Kelowna.

Any questions about these ongoing projects may be directed to Kelowna Parks Services at (250) 717-2757.