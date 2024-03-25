The top three finalists for each of the 49th annual Civic & Community Award categories were announced today, highlighting outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses, and non-profit organizations in 2023.

“Every year, these awards help us to recognize the residents, organizations and businesses making Kelowna a great place to live,” says Chris Babcock, Event Development Supervisor. “We hope our community will help us in celebrating these incredible community members over the coming weeks.”



This year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Civic & Community Awards Gala on April 24 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Category finalists will also be highlighted throughout the month of April and online at kelowna.ca/civicawards.



49th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists:

Honour in the Arts

· Brianna Wells

· Stephen Jefferys

· Tyson Cook/Freida Whales

Teen Honour in the Arts

· Ben Anderson

· Cole Bach

· Emily Brolund

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

· Cheryl Browne

· Jan Martens

· Paul Brain

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

· Kelowna Ringette Open A

· KSS Owls AAA Boys Volleyball Team

· UBCO Heat Women’s Golf Team

Female Athlete of the Year

· Mackenzie Adams

· Malindi Elmore

· Stephanie Young

Male Athlete of the Year

· Justin Towill

· Ryder Ritchie

· Shamus Boulianne

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

· Claire Pasenau

· Emma Pinkerton

· Jada Burden

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

· Matthew Harris

· Nash Semeniuk

· Tristan McFee

Champion for the Environment

· Farming Karma Fruit Company Ltd.

· Kelowna Yacht Club

· Tracey Davis

Corporate Community of the Year Award

· Kelowna Toyota

· MNP

· Orchard Smiles Dentistry

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

· Enactus Okanagan College

· Okanagan Forest Task Force

· RDCO Emergency Support Services

Young Citizen of the Year

· Hasan Mohammad

· Mehak Parihar

· Tor Broughton

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

· Manik Dhir

· Milt Stevenson

· Pamela Pearson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.