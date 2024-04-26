The City of Vernon has officially launched the Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Plan (TP) joint review.

The City of Vernon has officially launched the Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Plan (TP) joint review. The OCP sets the stage for our community’s long-term growth and development, shaping how planning and land use decisions will be made in Vernon. The TP guides the investment into our future transportation system, including the development of new roads, public transit and cycling paths. Together, these blueprints provide the vision and policy direction for the next two decades for our community.

“An additional 20,000 people are expected to move to Vernon by 2045,” says Mayor Victor Cumming. “We need a robust plan to accommodate this growth while maintaining our unique character.”

“Our neighbourhoods and transportation networks are interconnected,” says Barbara Everdene, Long Range Planner. “The OCP and TP ensure that we create vibrant, accessible spaces for everyone.” The OCP process will analyze and ultimately identify the approximate location, amount, type and density of residential development to meet the City’s long-term housing needs as well as the amount and type of future commercial, industrial, institutional, agricultural, recreational and public utility land uses.

How can you get involved?

While many aspects of the OCP will be assessed through technical review and analysis, residents are invited to participate in this review process. Share your ideas and learn more about housing, environment, transportation, parks, trails, culture, and community. Visit engagevernon.ca/ocp-tp and take the survey. Your input matters!

Key Dates:

· Complete the online survey before July 1.

· Pick up a print copy of the survey at the Community Services Building (3001 32nd Avenue).

· Attend a community pop-up event or look for information kiosks throughout the community this spring and summer.

Visit engagevernon.ca/ocp-tp to find out more.