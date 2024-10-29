The City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen provide a shared Parks and Recreation service through the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission.

For several years, these services have been managed by Canlan Ice Sports Corporation. As reported in a joint media release on March 1, 2024, Canlan has formally notified both municipalities that their involvement will conclude when the current contract expires on December 31, 2024.

The City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen are committed to continuing their long-term partnership in providing shared Parks and Recreation services to our communities. Our municipalities are working together to identify and develop a new, sustainable joint service model for implementation at the end of 2025 or shortly thereafter. During this transition, the municipalities have put in place a one-year interim service model to ensure continued service delivery beginning January 1, 2025.

At the Joint Council Meeting held on Monday, October 7, 2024, the two councils appointed the Township of Spallumcheen to act as the Manager of the Parks and Recreation service for the duration of the interim service model. As Manager, Spallumcheen will hold and provide administrative support to the service while work continues on the long-term joint service options. A Joint Staff Steering Committee will be formed to guide and oversee operations during the transition.

What to Expect:

•Parks and Facilities: All recreational facilities, rentals and offerings will remain consistent

•Programs and Classes: Scheduled classes, sports leagues, and community programs will proceed as planned. There will be no changes to any registered or ongoing programs.

•Customer Support: Our customer service team remains available to assist residents with any inquiries regarding facility use, program registrations, or rentals.

"Ensuring uninterrupted access to our parks and recreational services, with the support of our incredible Parks and Recreation staff, remains a top priority," said Joe Cramer, City of Armstrong Mayor. “We understand how much our community depends on these spaces and programs for well-being, and we’re committed to keeping them running as smoothly as possible during the transition”, advised Christine Fraser, Township of Spallumcheen Mayor.

The City and the Township are fortunate to have a long-standing recreation staff who are committed members of our community and work hard to make our service such a success. Both communities would like to thank them for their continued passion and commitment to their jobs.

Any future information related to the transition will be posted on the City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen websites.