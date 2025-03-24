Besides looking beautiful, our community’s trees help to moderate temperature, purify our air and provide necessary habitats for wildlife.

Help preserve and grow Kelowna’s urban forest, while beautifying your property, by planting a NeighbourWoods tree this spring.

The popular residential planting initiative is back and provides residents an opportunity to get up to 2 new trees for their yard at a reduced rate. Trees are available for pre-order starting Monday, March 31 until April 21, or until they are sold out.

Kelowna residents can select from eight tree varieties at a cost of $50 + GST per tree. This year’s varieties include the Admiration Oak, Amur Cork Tree, Crimson Sentry Norway Maple, Ginko Maindenhair, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Northern Acclaim Honey Locust, Parkland Pillar Birch and the Tulip Tree. Residents can purchase up to 2 trees per household, except for the Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac which is restricted to 1 tree per household.

“We’re thrilled to offer the NeighbourWoods program twice this year – both this spring and fall,” said Todd Cashin, Urban Forestry Supervisor. “This spring’s tree varieties include a wide range of trees of all shapes, sizes and attributes, perfect for small yards or big! We hope residents will join us in purchasing up to 2 trees at a great discount and, at the same time, helping to increase our city’s urban tree canopy.”

Ordering a NeighbourWoods tree is easy:

· View the eight tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods

· Order your tree(s) of choice online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods or with a credit card by calling 250-469-8800. To order online, residents must have an active online recreation account through rec.kelowna.ca . You can create an online account by selecting the “New Customer” button. If you require assistance or would rather set up your account by phone, please contact us at 250-469-8800 or email recreation@kelowna.ca .

The NeighbourWoods pick-up event will depend on the tree variety purchased and will either be May 1 or 2. Residents can pick-up their tree(s) on their tree’s respective pick-up date between 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Mission Recreation Park Arboretum, 4105 Gordon Drive. Please bring your receipt (if applicable), proof of residency and a vehicle that’s appropriate for transporting a tree.

Planting a tree isn’t the only way to support Kelowna’s urban forest. The hot, dry days of summer are hard on trees, especially new ones. If you notice a thirsty tree in your neighbourhood, please help it through the season by watering it. It will pay you back with years of fresh air and shade. A five-gallon pail once or twice a week is the perfect amount.

For more information about the NeighbourWoods program, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods .

_________________

This spring, Greater Westside residents have the opportunity to add beauty and shade to their properties while contributing to the city's urban canopy.

The 2025 Urban Re-Leaf Program offers a variety of trees at cost.

How to purchase a tree

· Visit westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf between March 24 and April 25 to place your order.

· In the online registration system, search for “tree” under the activities section.

· Choose from the following tree species:

· Ambassador™ Crabapple, $75 each

· Autumn Blaze® Maple, $75 each

· Ivory Silk Japanese Lilac, $75 each

· Red-Leaf Japanese Maple, $90 each

· New this year! We are introducing a tree species option for residents with limited yard space who may want a small, potted tree for their deck, patio, or other outdoor space. The Quick Fire® Hydrangea is available for $75.

· Supplies are limited! To ensure more residents can participate, please limit purchases to two trees per property.

Tree pick-up details

Pick-up will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex at 2760 Cameron Road.

About our Urban Re-Leaf Program

Launched in 2020, the Urban Re-Leaf Program helps expand West Kelowna’s green canopy and supports local climate initiatives. In addition to this program, the City continues to plant and maintain thousands of trees in parks, boulevards, and public spaces.

Learn more

For full program details, tree species descriptions, and pick-up instructions, visit westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf.