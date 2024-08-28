Council received the new Sustainable Urban Forest Strategy for information. The report suggests the current forecasted tree target must be updated to keep up with sustainable growth. An estimated 80,000 trees will need to be planted by the city, residents, developers and businesses over the next two decades.

Special technology award

Council received an update on the City receiving the 2024 Esri Special Achievement in GIS award at the Esri User Conference in San Diego on July 15. The City was honored for addressing rapid growth challenges with GIS, revolutionizing asset management, creating a digital twin for efficient planning and development, and successfully engaging citizens in community development.