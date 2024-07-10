Council did not support a request to begin a planning process that would potentially lead to an application to amend the Official Community Plan for a large urban hillside development area with roughly 2,000 additional residential homes and a mixed-use urban village in an undeveloped area of McKinley Beach. Read report to Council

Burtch/Harvey Area redevelopment plan

Council OK’d the draft Burtch/Harvey Area Redevelopment Plan, which includes seven towers ranging in height from six to 26 storeys with nearly 1,700 residential units plus commercial space on the site next to the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Express libraries



The City and Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) have agreed to establish 'express libraries' as part of the future redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre, and in the new future activity centre in Glenmore.

Construction noise



Council agreed to amend the Good Neighbour Bylaw to address the impact of construction noise on residents. The change means a 7am start on Saturdays and statutory holidays and ending at 4pm. On Sundays, construction is permitted between 8am and 4pm. Monday to Friday continues from 7am to 9pm.

