Council heard the annual update for the Community Safety Plan, reflecting progress and the results accomplished in its 2nd year of implementation.

Rutland rental housing

Council OK’d a rezoning application for a six-storey, mixed-use rental apartment housing development, at the corner of Rutland Road and Mugford Road.

Saucier Avenue multi-family housing



A rezoning application for apartment housing on Saucier Avenue was approved. The proposal includes both a four-storey apartment on the west side of the property and three-storey stacked townhouses on the east side.

Entrance monument and signage



Council heard an update on the north entry monument and signature sign projects. The former sign at the city’s northern entrance was removed to accommodate highway reconstruction. The new site is located further north on Highway 97 between Ellison Lake and Old Vernon Road. The recommended design for the monument will be brought forward to Council in August, while the design for the signature signage will go to Council in November.

