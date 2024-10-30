Council received information about the long-term Mill Site Area Redevelopment Plan, including how the preferred concept plan has evolved since last year and an overview of the public engagement plans.

The project at the former lumber mill site in the downtown North End foresees the 40-acre site having at least 3,500 homes, new parks, commercial space and community amenities. Eighteen per cent of the property would be dedicated to parks and open space, including the environmental restoration of Sutherland Bay.

Read the full concept plan here

Wastewater utility operations

Council received information about the City’s wastewater utility. It was also asked to consider budget items for the 2025 wastewater operating and capital budget, and to set wastewater utility rates for 2025. Council also received information about the City’s water utility and was asked to consider budget items for the 2025 wastewater operating and capital budget.

Read the full report to Council here

Solid waste utility rate amendments

Council approved amendments to the Solid Waste Management Regulation Bylaw to update the fee schedules for selected wastes to align with the proposed 2025 operating and capital budgets.

Read the full Council report here

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.