RCMP 2024 Q1 and Q2 review
Council received the RCMP mid-year public safety and crime report outlining Jan. 1 to June 30 data related to property offences, thefts, break and enters, fraud, persons offences, and traffic.
New transit facility
Staff updated Council on the status of the new Transit Operations and Maintenance Facilities project. Planning is ongoing for the new site, located south of UBCO.
10-year capital plan
Council approved the 10-year Capital Plan, which projects spending $2.57 billion in the next decade (2025 – 2034), focusing on accelerating transportation and mobility infrastructure; community amenities like recreation and community centres; parks acquisition and development; airport development; reducing environmental footprint and future-proofing infrastructure to be more resilient in the face of changing climate; and renewal of critical infrastructure.
Entry monument
Council OK’d the conceptual north entry monument, which will be located along Highway 97 between Ellison Lake and Old Vernon Road and is intended to welcome travelers to the city. Permits and detailed design are expected throughout the remainder of 2024 with construction anticipated in 2025.
