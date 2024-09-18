The City of Kelowna’s leadership in planning and managing its infrastructure received a Union of BC Municipalities Community Excellence Award in the asset management category. Mayor Tom Dyas was on hand at the annual UBCM convention in Vancouver to receive the award, an esteemed recognition among peer municipalities across British Columbia.

“Kelowna’s leadership in strong asset management and our ability to accelerate infrastructure delivery received some well-deserved recognition at this year’s UBCM Excellence Awards,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “By effectively managing taxation through a balanced approach, we continue to invest in preserving, maintaining, renewing and delivering new assets to respond to our community needs, now and into the future. These initiatives are leading the way provincially and this award is evident of that success.”

The City implemented a Computerized Maintenance Management System, CityWorks (CMMS) to manage and maintain its diverse and valuable municipal assets, such as water, wastewater, drainage, transportation, recreation and community infrastructure. The CMMS supports the City's vision of advancing digital transformations and asset management practices.

“On the heels of Council approving the advancement of the 10-year Capital Plan, this exciting recognition showcases the outstanding work of City staff, particularly our capital planning, financial services and infrastructure teams, and their commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of infrastructure management,” added Mayor Dyas.



Strong asset management is at the heart of Kelowna’s leadership and progress, allowing the City to preserve, maintain, renew, and deliver vital assets that serve our growing community. By strategically managing resources, we meet the current needs of our residents and plan effectively for the future.

The CMMS is a digital solution that replaced many manual paper processes, automated business processes to minimize human error and expedite data collection, enabling real time data analytics. It is used by over 700 staff to plan maintenance and monitor the condition of more than 30,000 City infrastructure assets worth more than $7 billion. This proactive approach has improved the efficiency, effectiveness and cost management throughout the entire lifecycle of municipal assets as well as set up the foundation to exercise preventative and predictive maintenance.