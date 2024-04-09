In 2024, the City of Kelowna will invest $95 million in infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for residents, of that $21 million is dedicated to creating and improving spaces where community gathers.

“We’re creating new parks and upgrading well loved ones, which will provide residents with vibrant, accessible, outdoor spaces where they can connect with their families, friends and neighbours,” said Robert Parlane, park and building planning manager. “These spaces offer both passive and active recreation options, are accessible to people of all ages and abilities, and play an important part in building community here in Kelowna.”

In spring of this year, the City will break ground on improvements to the community park on DeHart Road, in the Lower Mission neighbourhood.

The design for the park was informed by feedback collected at community engagement sessions in 2023 and will feature: a playground, fitness equipment, skateboard features, pickleball and basketball court, a fenced dog run, a multi-use field and more! Existing features like natural areas and trees, will be preserved and the community garden will be relocated.

This summer, the City will also begin construction on Phase 5 of the recreation park in the Glenmore Valley. The park’s design was informed by feedback collected in community engagement sessions that took place in 2023 and once construction is complete the park will offer numerous amenities, including tennis and pickleball courts, turf field, fitness equipment, lighting and landscape improvements.

Construction on Burne Park, located along the Mill Creek Linear Park corridor, is also expected to begin this fall. The new park design was informed by community engagement and will feature two unique play areas, picnic tables, an open lawn, improved pedestrian connections from the park to Ethel St, riparian natural corridors and fish spawning areas associated with Mill Creek flood protection.

The City of Kelowna is investing in building and bettering outdoor spaces in neighbourhoods throughout the City, other 2024 projects include:

Knox Mountain first lookout: a new comfortable open gathering space at the east end of the existing parking area including a small plaza, stage, custom benches, and natural area fencing. As well as accessibility enhancements to the first lookout structure, climate resilient landscaping, cultural interpretive features, parking lot configuration improvements and enhanced bike parking.

Ben Lee Park: new splashpad amenities including a 12-foot-tall Sling Soaker water feature, spray animals, a Fun Brella, and a freestanding frog water feature.

North Glenmore Greenspace: a new 830-sqaure-metre community garden

Tallgrass Park: the first neighbourhood park in the Tower Ranch development is expected to open this year.

Kinsmen Park: playground replacement including monkey bars, a 6-foot slide, a maze panel and more. A transfer station will also be added to increase accessibility.

To learn more about these projects, and the City’s other 2024 parks projects please visit Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.