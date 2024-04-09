Starting today, the City of Kelowna is joining other local governments in BC in offering the Home Energy Navigator Program!

This program provides Kelowna residents with free access to personalized supports when completing home energy upgrades.

Kelowna residents are able to access dedicated and customized supports when upgrading the energy performance of their homes, including one-on-one guidance from real people, help deciding what upgrades to pursue and assistance navigating rebate programs.

Supports include:

· A virtual home energy consultation

· A dedicated Energy Concierge for ongoing support

· Understanding contractor quotes

· Help understanding EnerGuide home evaluation reports

· Personalized rebate guidance documents

· Online resources

Want to sign up or learn more? Check out the Program's website at homeenergynav.ca or contact info@homeenergynav.ca with any questions.