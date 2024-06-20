The City of Kelowna wants residents to weigh-in on the three topics open for discussion – sports fields, Rutland Neighbourhood Bikeway, and Hartman Road bike facility improvements.

• When: June 22 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

• Where: Rutland Recreation Park, 435 Hartman Rd.

• Format: Come-and-go. No registration required.

• Online Survey Deadline: July 7, 2024

Survey participants can enter in a draw for one of two $50 local gift cards. Engagement is open online for all three projects occurring in and around the park until July 7, 2024 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/rutlandrecpark.

