The City of Kelowna is set to make a significant investment in 2025, dedicating $150 million to infrastructure projects that will enhance the quality of life for residents.

The plan includes 52 transportation projects, 23 park projects, 38 utilities projects and 20 protection projects, all to be delivered this year.

“Many of the projects identified for construction this year focus on renewing existing infrastructure and making targeted investments to keep Kelowna running smoothly and safely while accommodating population growth," said Brian Beach, Infrastructure Delivery Manager. “Our goal is to keep citizens safe and healthy by enhancing services. At the same time, we are creating opportunities for economic development by providing the necessary infrastructure support for businesses to thrive."

The City is making a significant investment this year, reflecting the rapid growth and increasing demands from residents. Kelowna is growing faster than projections anticipated, and the increase in housing construction has meant more funding is available for various infrastructure projects.

This year’s projects – 133 altogether – aim to enhance residents’ quality of life by improving parks, transportation, utilities, facilities and by restoring natural habitats. These community investments offer the following key benefits:

· park projects build community and recreation spaces to play and exercise;

· transportation projects build vital connections for all travellers to get around easily;

· utilities projects address repairs and proactively make improvements to the underground network to ensure service reliability; and

· protection projects build sustainability and longevity by safeguarding neighbourhoods against a changing climate, including flood mitigation, diversion and restoring our natural habitats.

Some notable projects that are set to start this year include:

· Rutland Recreation Park, $3.9 million investment this year to begin work on two new artificial turf sport fields;

· the K.L.O. bridge replacement, $16 million investment to replace the aging bridge and install a roundabout at Spies Road;

· Mill Creek Flood Protection Work, $3.9 million investment on various flood protection projects throughout the city; and

· the Glenmore Road sanitary trunk, $3.6 million investment on the construction of 1.5 km of a new 600 mm sanitary trunk main and $6 million to expand the current road from two lanes to four lanes from Union Road to Scenic Road.

Other projects underway this spring include additional City Park improvements, Frost, Burtch and Hollywood Road extensions, the Royal View Transmission Main and stormwater upgrades.

Infrastructure projects are funded through a diverse range of sources, including Development Cost Charges (DCCs ) which are fees the City collects from new development to help pay the cost of infrastructure services needed for growth. Other sources of funding include Federal and Provincial grants, taxation, reserves, borrowing, user fees, and utility revenue.