In 2024, the City of Kelowna will invest $95 million in infrastructure projects that improve quality of life for residents — of that, $34 million is dedicated to projects that repair, rehabilitate, and improve the underground utility network.
“When underground infrastructure is working well, it often goes unnoticed, but capital projects that support safe handling of wastewater, stormwater, and potable water build peace of mind for our residents,” said Rod MacLean, utility planning manager. “These projects protect community health, our environment, Okanagan Lake and surrounding infrastructure.”
The City is implementing innovative strategies to reduce project costs and minimize disruption to residents.
This spring, the City will complete the Burtch Sanitary Trunk upgrade project, which will rehabilitate 2.7 km of sanitary sewer pipe using an innovative “trenchless” repair technology called Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP). This process will involve inserting a resin-soaked liner into the degraded host pipe, exposing it to steam, allowing the liner to harden and transforming it into the new internal pipe.
Typically, a rehabilitation project of this size would require excavation and replacement of the existing pipe, take the entire construction season, and cause major disruptions for residents, commuters, and visitors to the area. However, because this repair is being completed using “trenchless” technology, project costs are significantly decreased, and frequency and duration of disruptions will be minimized.
The repair route will run along Hardy Street, Enterprise Way, Enterprise Court, Parkinson Way, Sutherland Avenue, Burtch Road and through the Parkinson Recreation Centre parking lot.
This summer, the City will also begin work on an extension to the Glenmore sanitary trunk main, to help keep pace with population growth.
The project will add 1.2 km of transmission main from Cross Rd. to Snowsell St., to meet existing and future needs. Right now, effluent in the Glenmore Sanitary main must funnel into smaller connecting mains enroute to the wastewater plant. This extension will eliminate that step, significantly decreasing the risk of overburdening the smaller local mains.
The project will take place in two phases, with phase 1, connecting from Cross Rd. to Union Rd., taking place in 2024, and phase 2 from Union Rd. to Snowsell St., taking place in 2025.
Numerous other 2024 utility projects that will upgrade the City’s underground infrastructure network include:
To learn more about these projects and the City’s other 2024 utility projects, please visit Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.