In 2024, the City of Kelowna will invest $95 million in infrastructure projects that improve quality of life for residents — of that, $34 million is dedicated to projects that repair, rehabilitate, and improve the underground utility network.

“When underground infrastructure is working well, it often goes unnoticed, but capital projects that support safe handling of wastewater, stormwater, and potable water build peace of mind for our residents,” said Rod MacLean, utility planning manager. “These projects protect community health, our environment, Okanagan Lake and surrounding infrastructure.”

The City is implementing innovative strategies to reduce project costs and minimize disruption to residents.



This spring, the City will complete the Burtch Sanitary Trunk upgrade project, which will rehabilitate 2.7 km of sanitary sewer pipe using an innovative “trenchless” repair technology called Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP). This process will involve inserting a resin-soaked liner into the degraded host pipe, exposing it to steam, allowing the liner to harden and transforming it into the new internal pipe.



Typically, a rehabilitation project of this size would require excavation and replacement of the existing pipe, take the entire construction season, and cause major disruptions for residents, commuters, and visitors to the area. However, because this repair is being completed using “trenchless” technology, project costs are significantly decreased, and frequency and duration of disruptions will be minimized.



The repair route will run along Hardy Street, Enterprise Way, Enterprise Court, Parkinson Way, Sutherland Avenue, Burtch Road and through the Parkinson Recreation Centre parking lot.



This summer, the City will also begin work on an extension to the Glenmore sanitary trunk main, to help keep pace with population growth.



The project will add 1.2 km of transmission main from Cross Rd. to Snowsell St., to meet existing and future needs. Right now, effluent in the Glenmore Sanitary main must funnel into smaller connecting mains enroute to the wastewater plant. This extension will eliminate that step, significantly decreasing the risk of overburdening the smaller local mains.



The project will take place in two phases, with phase 1, connecting from Cross Rd. to Union Rd., taking place in 2024, and phase 2 from Union Rd. to Snowsell St., taking place in 2025.



Numerous other 2024 utility projects that will upgrade the City’s underground infrastructure network include:



Coronation Ave. utility upgrade project between Richter St. and Ethel St. will replace the aging sewer network while also upgrading the existing water system to increase flows to services and provide improved hydrant coverage.

East Pandosy St. sanitary upgrade project will replace 750 metres of existing asbestos cement mains which are in poor condition.

Summit Reservoir expansion project will bolster water resources for firefighting and address the evolving needs of the growing Dilworth neighbourhood.

Raymer Ave. watermain renewal project (phase 1) will upgrade the existing water infrastructure along Raymer Ave. between Mappin Ct. and Gordon Dr. The existing cast iron watermain, which is susceptible to costly breaks, will be replaced with a new PVC main.

Central Rutland sewer project, which began in 2023, will provide sanitary sewer infrastructure to more than 500 properties. Project activities in 2024 include completing the installation of infrastructure on the west side of Rutland Rd. and beginning work on the east side of Rutland Rd. This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of BC.

To learn more about these projects and the City’s other 2024 utility projects, please visit Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.