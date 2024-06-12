More than 3,700 people participated in the Kelowna and Central Okanagan Spring GoByBike Week, with more than 90,000 kilometres logged on gobybikebc.ca.

These trips by bike prevented about 20,000 kilograms of GHG emissions from entering our local environment.

The event encouraged participants to ride to work, school, for errands, exercise or fun and invited them to show up at 23 different celebration stations and community locations across the region throughout the week to check in, enter for prizes, collect giveaways, provide feedback on city bike plans and participate in activities. Nearly 1,100 riders were counted coming through the five daily celebration stations at Stuart Park, The Rail Trail behind Parkinson Recreation Centre, Landmark District, Westbank First Nation Government Building and the Railside Brewery wrap up event.



In addition, 32 schools participated in the region and hundreds of students rode bikes to class in place of other modes of transportation.



Organizers send a big thank-you to the local sponsors who hosted events and community stations and contributed prizes for the daily giveaways. Sponsors included: AM1150, Move 101.5, Virgin Radio, Lime, Railside Brewery, Urban Harvest, Our Yoga Space, Orchard Park, Modo, Cycle Path, Adam Donovan Photography, Nature’s Fare Market, Pranify yoga, Tourism Kelowna, Motherlove ferments, Creative Okanagan, Valeo, Global fitness, BC Transit, Bean and Scene, Supplement King, Bread Co, Move Well Cafe, The Recovery Spa, Crime Stoppers, Shred Shed, E-kruise, Casorso Elementary, ChainLine Cycle, Okanagan College, Friends of Rail Trail, Craft 42 Roasters, Kelowna Cycling Coalition, Full Charge Cycle, Myra Canyon Bike Rentals, Red Bird Brewery, NRG Kelowna, Balsam School, Pro Motion Clinic, Fripp Warehouse, Smith Creek Cycle, and Grizzli Winery.



Cycling is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and maintain an active lifestyle. It is also a cost-effective and environmentally friendly travel option, contributing to Kelowna's community efforts toward sustainability. With more than 400 kilometres of on-street bike lanes and off-street multi-use paths, Kelowna encourages its residents to continuously explore the city by bike throughout the year.



To stay up to date on upcoming GoByBike week events and learn more about the provincial prize winners, visit GoByBikeBC.ca.

