Temperatures are rising and summer is upon us, with sunshine, more time on our beaches and parks and a welcome influx of visitors that brings a surge of activity to our city.

These seasonal factors inevitably mean increased demand for City resources such as the RCMP, Bylaw Services, and other community safety staff. Seasonal preparations to meet these anticipated demands are already well underway and visible in our community.

“Summer brings a lot of excitement to our citizens and to the many who visit Kelowna each season. These few short months represent the busiest time of year for our community’s safety responders, and we all have a role to play in making the summer season safe. Ahead of this summer, the City’s Bylaw officers, Kelowna RCMP and many other community partners have been proactively working together to prepare with a goal of keeping our city a safe place to live, work and play,” said Community Safety Director, Darren Caul.



In the 2024 Financial Plan was a continued commitment to community safety through the annual one per cent Community Safety Levy in support of the City’s response to community safety needs. With this funding, six additional Bylaw Officers are already at work in our city, while an additional 16 RCMP officers will commence later this year.

“As our summer season approaches, we continue to prepare to showcase our vibrant city and all it has to offer to our visitors and locals by working with our community partners to ensure public safety,” said Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment, Superintendent Kara Triance. “Our officers remain prepared and vigilant for warm weather and look forward to the summer ahead.”

What can you do to help prevent crime in your community?



We all play a part in reducing crime and our neighbourhoods and business organizations have taken up this call to action with new and continuing efforts this summer. Residents, visitors and businesses can expect to see a variety of crime reduction and community safety initiatives happening throughout summer including:

· Enhanced bike, foot and vehicle Bylaw patrols both downtown and in Rutland, with extended hours from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week;

· RCMP ATV patrols on the Rail Trail as well as increased bike and foot patrols around the community;

· Daily, free bike valet service downtown to combat bike theft with extended hours from between 9 Am to 9 PM, Thursday through Monday.

· Loan a lock program available at Parkinson Recreation Centre and Tourism Kelowna for any cyclists needing a secure bike lock for the day;

· Boat patrols will be on the water as well as bait bikes will deployed by the RCMP to track and apprehend bike thieves;

· The introduction of the “URBA On-Call” pilot initiative, which introduces four Community Safety Ambassadors patrolling Rutland and providing front line assistance and enhancing sense of safety for residents and businesses in the Rutland neighbourhood

You can also become more involved in your community’s safety by becoming a Block Connector under the City’s Strong Neighbourhoods program, which aims to build a sense of community and connectedness on every street, apartment and condo complex in Kelowna. The Community Safety Toolkit for Kelowna residents and Business Safety Toolkit – launched just last year -- provide updated practical steps for residents and business owners to take action on reducing crime. Find them at kelowna.ca/safety. Lastly, park and beach visitors are reminded that all parks are vape, e-cigarette, illicit drug and smoke-free. Further, any type of outdoor wood burning, including campfires, whether in a park or in a backyard, is not permitted at any time in Kelowna.

Who to call, when to call



If you see criminal or nuisance behaviour, please report it.