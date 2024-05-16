Lakeshore Road will be closed between DeHart Road to Eldorado Road on Saturday, May 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for an emergent water service repair and replacement

A detour will be in place via Sarsons, Swaisland and Eldorado Road. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

On-site signage will provide detour information, and safety personnel will provide ongoing support to motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.



The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.

