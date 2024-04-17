In 2024, the City of Kelowna will invest $95 million in infrastructure projects that improve quality of life for residents.

Out of that, $7 million is allocated to projects focused on protecting and safeguarding existing infrastructure and restoring natural habitat.

“These projects help build sustainability by addressing issues before they escalate,” said Rod MacLean, utility planning manager. “This pro-active approach, helps prevent costly repairs and environmental damage, safeguarding Kelowna’s natural environment.”

This year, the City will continue work on the multi-year Mill Creek Flood Protection Project, which is partially funded through a $22 million grant from the Government of Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund. The project will reduce flooding potential from Kelowna Airport to Okanagan Lake.

The project will also improve creek capacity by rehabilitating creek riverbanks, improve riparian and fish passage, reduce debris accumulation, and add temporary in-stream storage opportunities.

Mill Creek is prone to flooding in the spring. The diversion has been upgraded to meet the higher flow requirements due to climate change, redirecting a portion of flood flows to Mission Creek via the existing concrete box culvert.

The project goals include hydraulic improvements and slowing of water, debris management, function automation, and permanent flow monitoring.

This approach aims to not only restore but also enhance the ecological properties of the affected area.

Project activities this year will include:

Final touches on the Mill Creek Diversion and re-establishment of the Rail Trail.

Mill Creek at the Burne Ave. site: Enhanced flood protection, restoration activities including tree planting, and creek/habitat improvements.

Riffles on Mission Creek: The addition of riffles to improve floodplain connectivity and fish habitat.

Removal of two aging pedestrian bridges on Mill Creek: The bridges are safety hazards and collect debris which presents a flood risk. Upon removal, the area will be naturalized.

The City will also begin work to upgrade the South Ridge Storm Pond. A new warning system will be installed to better notify City crews if the pond is at risk of reaching full capacity, and a new pipe system will be installed to divert excess water, in order to prevent flooding.

To learn more about these projects, and the City’s other 2024 capital projects please watch the video below and visit Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.