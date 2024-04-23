In 2024, the City of Kelowna will invest $95 million in infrastructure projects that improve residents’ quality of life, with $33 million dedicated to upgrading our balanced transportation network.

“This year, we are beginning construction on numerous transportation projects that will improve the experiences of pedestrians, cyclists, those using assistive technology devices, and motorists alike,” said Brittany Hallam, integrated transportation department manager. “These projects help build connection by providing safer routes to visit friends and family, access services, amenities, employment and recreation opportunities, and explore new neighbourhoods.”

These projects help provide diverse transportation options for residents, in order to keep Kelowna moving, now and in the future. Several of them will improve and expand Kelowna’s Active Transportation network, encouraging more sustainable trips and helping to meet the City’s emerging transportation needs.

In the coming weeks, construction will begin to bridge the gap in the Leckie Road Active Transportation Corridor, extending it from Hwy. 97 to Dilworth Dr. This will establish a continuous biking path between the Okanagan Rail Trail and the Mission Creek Greenway. The project will also add safety and accessibility improvements at all intersections along the route, including the addition of new traffic signals at the Leckie Rd. and Dilworth Dr. intersection.

The Leckie Road Active Transportation Corridor project is funded in partnership between the Government of Canada through the Canada Community Building Fund administered by UBCM, the Province of BC through the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program, and the City of Kelowna.

Multiple pavement resurfacing projects are in the works this year, each will extend the lifespan of Kelowna’s roads and bring smoother commuting experiences for residents and visitors. Projects include Burtch Rd. between Hwy. 97 to Springfield Rd. and Richter St between KLO Rd. and Lanfranco Rd.

The City’s Crosswalk Program will complete improvements throughout Kelowna, including at Wardlaw Ave. and Richter St., Klassen and Rutland roads, and Glen Park Dr. and Valley Rd. Each of these projects will help make walking a safer, more comfortable, and viable way to travel through Kelowna supporting the City’s long-term goals around protecting our environment, promoting inclusive transportation, and improving community health.

Other 2024 transportation network upgrades include:

The creation of the Bertram Multi-Use Overpass which will offer a safer, convenient route over Hwy. 97, connecting growing neighbourhoods on the south side of the highway to Downtown and in doing so improving access to parks, employment, transit, services and amenities. This project is funded through a partnership between the Government of Canada through the Canada Community Building Fund administered by UBCM, the Province of BC through the Growing Communities Fund, and the City of Kelowna.

The addition of a right turn lane at Pandosy St. and Hwy. 97 will create safer conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Glenmore Rd. Multi-Use Path will provide enhanced connectivity between the Yates Multi-Use Path and the Kane Road Bike Lanes.

To learn more about these projects and others that directly benefit you, your neighbourhood, your business, and your commute visit: Kelowna.ca/cityprojects.