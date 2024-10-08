With Thanksgiving just around the corner, residents are reminded to always dispose of FOG (fats, oils and grease) properly. Not only will your own home’s plumbing thank you by keeping those pipes flowing smoothly, but our City’s wastewater and sewer system will be thankful too.

Cooking fats and grease poured down drains is the No. 1 cause of sewer blockages and overflows in the city. FOG also creates serious issues for the City’s wastewater collection system by clogging up pipes and clinging to equipment in sewer lift systems.

To avoid a FOG clog this weekend and year-round, keep fats, oils and grease out of the sink. Empty fully cooled cooking grease into a large can with a lid (if you’d like to reuse the can, line it with a cooking bag). Once the can is full, toss it away in the trash. Cook it, cool it, can it!

Residents may bring up to two 20-litre pails of used cooking oil for recycling in a receptacle at the Glenmore Landfill. Commercial quantities of used cooking oil are not accepted.

To be sure you’re keeping other solids and food scraps out of your pipes, place a strainer or basket over your drain.

And don’t forget that other foods like ice cream and mayonnaise contain oils and should always be disposed of in the trash.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/wastewater.