A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council

More housing moving forward

Council gave approvals to two projects that could see the creation of more than 250 housing units.

A development permit was approved for 955 Timmins Street, which would be a mixed-use development with 72 residential units and commercial space, including indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities.

Council also approved a development variance permit and development permit for 1001 Timmins Street which would see the creation of a 6-storey apartment building with 192 units.

New health clinic planned

Council has asked staff for more information about walk-in clinics in the community and on a proposed new medical clinic on Skaha Lake Road.

The SOS Health Care Society made a presentation on the proposal that would allow for the co-location of family physicians, nurse practitioners and other health professionals. Council heard that three new physicians have signed and will move to the area, which will allow 3,000 new patients to have a family doctor.

A report is due back to Council by the first meeting in February.

Leash optional plan goes to committees

Before finalizing plans for leash-optional locations in Penticton, Council has sent the proposed plans to the Park and Recreation Advisory Committee and the Accessibility Committee for input.

Staff are proposing four sites within the City, following the completion of the pilot project. More details available here on the proposals. The leash-optional pilot locations remain until Council makes a final decision.



Changes to EV pricing models

As demand increases for EV charging, Council gave three readings to a bylaw that would update current pricing for City-operated chargers.

The changes would set level 2 electric vehicle charging at $1.20 per hour and would create a fee for level 3 electric vehicle charging for $0.38 per kilowatt hour.

The City of Penticton currently owns and operates six level 2 electric vehicle charging stations for public use and is in the process of installing four level 3 electric vehicle charging stations by the end of 2024.

New boat for Fire Department

Council approved the Fire Department’s purchase of a boat from Penticton Search and Rescue for water rescue on Okanagan Lake.

The proposed purchase price of the watercraft from PENSAR is $80k, in comparison, a new vessel with the same capabilities would require an estimated investment of $350k. Funding for the watercraft comes from within existing sources.

Budget 2025 moves closer to adoption

Council have first, second and third readings to the 2025-2029 Five Year Financial Plan bylaw. The budget is scheduled to receive final reading on December 17th. For more on the budget, www.penticton.ca/2025-budget

Election bylaw amendments presented

In preparation for the upcoming by-election, Council gave three readings to update election bylaws.

One of the first steps when planning an election is to review the election bylaws for any necessary changes. The bylaws updated are Election and Assent Voting Bylaw, Political Signage Regulations Bylaw and the Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents, video and official meeting minutes, click here.