A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

2024 public safety survey results and public safety activities

Council heard the results of the 2024 Public Safety Survey which also highlighted how staff are working towards increasing safety and resiliency in 2025.

Extension of the Temporary Winter Shelter

Council approved the renewal of the Temporary Use Permit for the Temporary Winter Shelter with a new expiry date of March 31, 2026. This extension is subject to Provincial funding and includes existing conditions which include a safety and security plan being in place for the shelter and surrounding area.

2025 ESS regional grant application

Council supported the City’s participation in a joint grant application with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) and others for Emergency Support Services (ESS), Equipment and Training. If successful, the RDOS will receive and manage grant funding on behalf of the City of Penticton ESS team.

Land disposition

Council gave direction to dispose of two non-core city-owned properties, located at 711 Pineview Road and 4507 Lakeshore Road. Proceeds from the sale of 711 Pineview will be allocated to the Land Acquisition Fund and 4507 Lakeshore will be allocated to the Parkland Acquisition Fund.

Riverside Park leash-optional area fencing



Council referred the leash-optional and fencing discussion at Riverside Park to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.



KISU starting block partnership

Council gave direction to proceed with the Starting Block Replacement Project in partnership with KISU to replace and upgrade all starting blocks at the Community Center.

Zoning amendment for 270 Riverside Drive

Council gave first reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 2024-05 to add "Resort Residential" as a permitted use within the CD2 - Comprehensive Development at 270 Riverside Drive. A Public Hearing will be held on April 1, 2025.

