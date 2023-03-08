A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Safety, housing and capital projects were among the topics highlighted during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. This included quarterly updates from the RCMP and various City departments detailing recent achievements to support a safe and resilient, livable and accessible community.

RCMP and Bylaw collaborations seeing results

RCMP Supt. Beth McAndie presented a quarterly report outlining statistics from July 1 to Sept. 30, which show an overall downward trend year-on-year in property crimes and a small increase in violent crimes. The RCMP has spent 188+ hours patrolling hotspot locations, supported by City Bylaw, with over 1,300 proactive patrols.

She and Julie Czeck, director of Public Safety and Partnerships, highlighted the positive impacts collaboration of community safety groups is having in the community. Get more details here.

Continued focus on childcare, youth and social issues

With work moving forward on the new childcare centre at the Community Centre, Penticton is on course to achieve 60 per cent of the 722 net new childcare spaces required by 2030 to fulfill the goals set out in the Child Care Action Plan. Construction is anticipated to finish in late 2025.

Sarah Desrosiers, Social Development coordinator, also detailed work underway to support food security, youth homelessness, mental health, equity and accessibility. She noted that the U24 transit pass, available to youth ages 24 and under to ride transit for free in Penticton, has shown a significant uptick in usage, with more than 37,000 rides since the program launched . More details about the free transit pass is available at penticton.ca/transit.

Housing starts staying strong, capital projects on track

The Economic Development third quarter report shows that construction starts in Penticton have remained strong through the summer. The number of housing starts in Q3 totalled 260. This aligns well with the minimum annual housing requirement identified in the latest housing needs assessment, which estimates a need for 218 units per year.

The Capital Works Q3 Report shows that staff are on track to deliver a significant portion of the capital program through 2024. Projects completed include Point Intersection, new lighting at the Youth Park (including the skatepark and basketball courts), dog park improvements and street calming initiatives. The new Pickleball courts at the Seniors’ Centre are mostly complete, with final work to be wrapped up in spring.

Kiwanis Pier size will be part of budget debate

A final decision on the Kiwanis Pier replacement will be part of Council’s upcoming budget deliberations.

Using funds from the Growing Communities Fund, a replacement for the pier – which was built in 1983/84 – has been identified as an upcoming capital project. Council agreed to review the matter during budget discussions on the entire capital plan.

Council moves housing, sportsplex forward

Council gave second and third readings to Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaws for a proposed development at 955 Timmins Street, which consists of 72 residential apartment units with a mixed-use recreational facility.

The proposed concept plans show two indoor ice sheets, an indoor baseball training facility, eight indoor pickleball courts and a number of outdoor courts, as well as commercial lease areas.

Council made the decision following a public hearing. The development will return to Council for final approval at a future date.

Holiday season on-street parking returns

Council has approved free on-street parking for downtown Penticton on Fridays and Saturdays for five weekends this festive season to encourage shopping local.

The program will kick off this year on November 29 as part of the Magic on Main Street weekend sponsored by the City and the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association.

The initiative only applies to on-street metered parking stalls. City parking lots and private parking lots are not included. Regular on-street parking will resume December 30.

Snow and Ice Control Policy gets update

Council has approved a new Snow and Ice Control Policy for the upcoming winter season. The City designates roads and other infrastructure as priority 1, 2 or 3 and sets targets for clearing and ice control. For more information about the snow-clearing process, go to penticton.ca/snow .

Proposal for restaurant and bakery goes to public hearing

A proposal that would see a heritage house converted into a restaurant and bakery will go to a public hearing on December 3.

The property, at 689 Winnipeg Street, currently contains a single-detached dwelling and a small accessory building in the rear yard. The house, built in 1921, is known as the Riordan House and has been identified as having heritage significance to the community, listed in the Penticton Heritage Registry.

Council to review costs of renovating lacrosse box

Coun. Helena Konanz made a motion that Council direct staff to provide estimated costs for design work for the Skaha Lake lacrosse box to allow for year-round usage of dryland sports. Council passed the motion for staff to provide a report for review during the upcoming budget process.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, including videos, visit penticton.ca/council-highlights.