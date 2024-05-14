The City of Penticton is inviting residents to attend the Public Works Week Open House on Wednesday, May 22.

This free community event is in celebration of National Public Works Week (May 21-27) and is open to all ages.

“We are excited to open the doors and welcome you into the yards, where we’ll have stations set up and displays showing how we operate on a daily basis to provide the services you rely on every day,” says Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure. “Public Works Week is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the people who often work in the background but are essential to our quality of life.”

The open house will be held at City Yards, 616 Okanagan Avenue E. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Highlights include:

· Interactive displays and demonstrations

· Get up close to trucks, an RCMP car, loaders and other heavy duty equipment

· Electrical truck bucket rides

This year, the City is providing a free service through BC Transit to shuttle participants to the event. The bus picks up at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (Warren Avenue stop) at 9:45 a.m. and leaves City Yards at 11:10 a.m. to return to Cherry Lane.

Residents are invited to simply drop by the open house, with registrations only required for large groups. For more details, visit penticton.ca/openhouse.