The meeting focused on Penticton’s proactive approach and request for provincial funding to support HEART and HEARTH programming in Penticton. The Province has confirmed interim funding for the Temporary Winter Shelter for April and May, ensuring no disruption to services as discussions continue.

“The meeting was positive and productive,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “This was a valuable opportunity to reinforce that Penticton is ready to deliver solutions. We’ve taken a thoughtful approach to supporting unhoused residents and we’re encouraged by the Province’s engagement. We look forward to working together to explore options for housing solutions across the housing continuum, including potential programs like HEART and HEARTH.“

The City will continue to work closely with BC Housing, 100 More Homes, community service providers and the Snpink’tn Indian Band this spring to ensure the right mix of housing, services and supports is available and that suitable locations are identified for all types of housing, including the unhoused.

“We’re grateful to have partners like the City of Penticton who are willing to come to the table to find solutions for people experiencing homelessness,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “The simple truth is if we don’t keep shelters open, that means more people living on the street or in encampments. We’ll keep helping people access the supports they need to stabilize their lives and building safer communities for us all.”

“We’re thrilled that the Province recognizes the success we’ve seen this season through our collaborative and strategic approach,” Says Desiree Surowski, founder and executive director of Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society and shelter operator. “This season, the winter shelter has helped 65 unhoused and vulnerable community members access shelter, treatment, and health services and supported 11 into various types of housing. This has made a visible impact on our community and we’re happy that these services will continue.”