The City of Penticton has set up an alternative contact phone number to ensure the public can report their issues or concerns at any time.

The City’s existing telephone service provider has not yet fixed its ongoing technical issues, causing intermittent outages to the City’s phone services.

As such, the City has created a separate phone number, which is temporarily set up to receive voice messages. If you are unable to reach the City using the typical contact numbers, please phone 250-490-2345. Your message will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member, who will get back to you as soon as possible.

If you experience an emergency, call 911.

The City continues to work with its provider and is seeking an alternative vendor.