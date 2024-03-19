As of May 1, the province’s new short-term rental rules come into effect. The City of Penticton does not qualify for an exemption under the legislation passed in Victoria. Earlier this year, Council did write to Victoria asking for flexibility in the implementation of the rules to recognize Penticton’s unique character; the City has now received a response and the province is standing firm on the legislation and there will be no changes forthcoming. The Province’s new rules for short-term rentals can be found here. The City of Penticton is aligning bylaws and licencing requirements for short-term rentals to meet the provincial legislation. This means that as of May 1, 2024, short-term rentals will only be permitted as part of a principal residence. This also means that you will not be able to operate a short-term rental in a non-principal residence, even if you hold a business licence valid for 2024 from the City. If you currently hold an active short-term rental business licence for a non-principal residence please email your request to close the account to businesslicences@penticton.ca by May 1, 2024. Partial licence fee refunds will be issued to closure requests provided within 185 days of licence issuance (this date is found on your business licence) as outlined in the Business Licence Bylaw 2012-5020 Section 9.3.2. Operators who meet the provincial residency requirement will be contacted to provide confirmation that they meet the new legislation. The City will be communicating next steps for the process in the coming weeks. Contact the Business Licensing Department with questions at businesslicences@penticton.ca .