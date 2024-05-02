In a day dedicated to unity, remembrance, and raising awareness, Penticton Indian Band, Ooknakane Friendship Centre, the South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association, the Okanagan Nation Alliance and the City of Penticton extend an invitation to the community for a dual event on May 5th, 2024, focusing on MMIWG2S+ (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People) awareness.

The day will commence with the Red Dress Day Walk in the afternoon and will be followed by a poignant film screening of "Adaawk."

Afternoon Event: Red Dress Day Walk Date: May 5, 2024 Time: Gathering and Sign Making at 1:00 PM, Walk Begins at 1:30 PM Starting Point: The Sicamous, Lakeshore Dr., Penticton Destination: Gyro Park, Penticton

Participants are encouraged to gather at the Sicamous at 1 p.m. to create signs that resonate with the cause. The walk will commence at 1:30 p.m., moving from the Sicamous to Gyro Park. This event serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing crisis affecting Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people, with red dresses displayed along the walk route to honor the memory of those who have been lost.

Evening Event: Adaawk Film Screening Title: "Adaawk the Film" Date: May 5, 2024 Times: Screenings at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Location: Merlot Room, Lakeside Resort, Penticton

"Adaawk" is a moving documentary that provides a glimpse into the lives of families affected by the tragic events along the Highway of Tears. Since 1969, Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people have been going missing on this stretch of road, and this film shares the courageous stories of family members dealing with grief and loss. The documentary also highlights the significance of the "Grandmother" Commemoration Memorial & Healing Pole and what it represents to the community.

About the Film Screening: The screening of "Adaawk" at the Merlot Room, Lakeside Resort, is an extension of the day's events, offering a deeper understanding of the issues surrounding MMIWG2S+. Doors will open for two screenings at 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, allowing attendees to settle in before the film begins. This event is an opportunity for reflection, education, and further solidarity with the Indigenous community.