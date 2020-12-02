The City is issuing a scam alert after several reports throughout the community.

Residents are reminded of City practices outlined below, in order to be aware of and avoid potential frauds and scams.

Testing tap water

People impersonating a City worker are asking to enter homes to test the tap water. While an inspection may be required on rare occasion, you can take steps to confirm the person is a City employee prior to allowing access by checking the following:

• Look for a City of Penticton vehicle.

• Most employees wear branded-clothing.

• Ask for City of Penticton issued ID.

• If in doubt, ask for their name and contact the City to confirm their identity.

Public Works

250-490-2500

City Hall

250-490-2400

Text message seeking parking ticket payment

Bylaw Services has been getting reports of a potential scam requesting payment for unpaid parking tickets via text message.

To be clear, the City will not send you a text message asking for payment. We will send you a letter on official letterhead ahead asking you to pay any unpaid tickets.

For more info on how make a payment, visit www.penticton.ca/city-services/online-services-payments/make-payment