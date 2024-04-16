The newest addition to Vernon Fire Rescue Service’s (VFRS) fleet of fire rescue apparatus is now in service following a ceremony at Fire Station 1.

As per tradition, the new Engine Rescue was pushed into the fire hall by emergency personnel and members Council.

The push-in ceremony tradition dates back to the 1800s when fire crews used horse-drawn equipment. The animals were unable to back the equipment into the fire halls, so crews would have to push-in equipment after attending a fire.

The new Pierce fire apparatus was delivered to VFRS on March 19. The new fire engine replaces a 28-year-old fire apparatus. This addition to the fleet is an important milestone for the City as it provides a Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) recognized apparatus for each of the City’s three (3) fire stations.

In 2023, Council approved a request from VFRS for the purchase of a new fire engine/rescue and equipment at a cost of up to $1.7 million.