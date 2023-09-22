The City of Vernon is midway through the review and update of its Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Plan (TP).

These plans are being updated to comply with new provincial legislation requiring a new OCP by the end of 2025.

The project is running on time and within the overall budget approved by Council, with only minor adjustments to scope.

Since the project began, significant progress has been made. Phase 1 and Phase 2 of public engagement have been completed, gathering community feedback on the vision, goals, and priorities for both plans. Technical studies examining housing needs, land use, environmental sensitivity and transportation are nearing completion. Based on public input, a modified growth model for the City has been supported by Council in principle.

In early 2025, the focus will shift to drafting the OCP and TP, including mapping and project lists. In late April to May 2025, the City will launch Phase 3 of public engagement. Council has endorsed increasing public engagement and advertising, which will include a Council workshop, public surveys, and open houses, providing further opportunities for feedback on the draft plans and land use maps.

Feedback from this phase will be used to refine the plans, which will then undergo graphic design before moving into the formal approval process in August.

The OCP sets the stage for Vernon’s long-term growth and development, shaping how planning and land use decisions will be made. The TP, meanwhile, focuses on future investments in transportation infrastructure, including roads, public transit, and cycling paths. Together, these documents provide the vision and policy direction for the next two decades, helping to build a more connected, sustainable, and livable community.

For updates, including Council reports, engagement results, and technical studies, visit EngageVernon.ca.