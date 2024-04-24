The City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of City Hall on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The National Day of Mourning honours workers who have been killed, injured, or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 10:30 AM Location: City Hall,

3400 30th Avenue,

Vernon, BC

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

Canada was the first nation to recognize the Day of Mourning and it is now observed around the world.

According to WorkSafeBC, in 2023, 175 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease. There were 74 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 107 fatalities due to occupational disease.