Vernon residents and businesses are invited to be part of the City’s 2025 budget planning process by taking part in a quick online survey.

The short survey is now available on engagevernon.ca/budget2025 and will be open until Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

“The budget survey is an important source of information for Vernon, providing insights about community priorities that not only help finalize the draft budget, but also guide the City decision-making and actions throughout the year,” said Elma Hamming, Director Financial Services.

The 2025 Budget Survey is the first step in developing the 2025 City budget, which is part of the City’s Five-Year Financial Plan. In addition to the survey, Engage Vernon includes useful links and background information on various City services to help guide participants throughout the questionnaire. Input from participants will be reviewed by Mayor and Council as part of its budget deliberations.

Let us know what matters most to you as we plan the 2025 budget. Help us shape future City services and decisions by providing your feedback by May 29, 2024. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for more information about how they can further participate in the budget planning process when Council deliberates at the start of December.