Ongoing consultation, testing and analyses indicate that Rose Valley Reservoir is experiencing changed environmental conditions due to the McDougall Creek wildfire, which is contributing to the discoloration in the system.

Increased levels of iron and manganese in the reservoir may be contributing to the discoloration in the system.

Adjustments are being made to reduce the discolouration, but this will take time.

The City is also posting updates at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality and westkelownacity.ca/news.

The City of West Kelowna continues its increased monitoring and sampling within the water treatment plant, at the reservoir and at numerous sites in neighbourhoods throughout the distribution system. Testing results measure for iron and manganese and continue to show that standards set out in the Drinking Water Protection Regulation are being met.

Ongoing testing, sampling and analyses continue to indicate that the discoloration is aesthetic, appearing as turbidity. Currently, the drinking water objectives are being maintained and no water quality advisories are required. The City will continue to consult with water quality consultants and Interior Health regarding the testing, the aesthetic conditions and the safety of the water.

Since the treatment plant is in its first year of commissioning, ongoing adjustments were expected and can and are being made to align the facility with conditions in the reservoir and throughout the system.These adjustments, along with other ongoing efforts such as watermain flushing, will help alleviate the discoloration over time, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated while these adjustments are ongoing.

Should water quality advisories be required for any reason in the future, the City will issue notification to the public and media through our eNotification system and on social media. Please ensure you are signed up to receive City news and alerts directly to your inbox at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Should residents wish to use an alternative source due to the aesthetic discoloration, the bulk filling station at Asquith Road and Shannon Lake Road remains available. Please, be mindful of Shannon Lake Active Transportation Corridor construction, traffic pattern changes and detours and bring clean bottles for filling.