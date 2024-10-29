During the first round of public consultation, The City of West Kelowna gathered input from the community to develop West Kelowna’s first Accessibility & Inclusion Plan. Based on this feedback, The City has created a Draft Accessibility & Inclusion Plan, and it is now time for public review.
The objective of round two of public engagement is to inform and engage our community in the review process of the Draft Accessibility & Inclusion Plan, ensuring diverse perspectives are included in the final version.
The community is encouraged to participate in the Accessibility & Inclusion Plan questionnaire until Nov. 11.
Get involved today!
Visit OurWK.ca/accessibility to take part:
· Review the draft plan
· Complete the quesionnaire
· Ask a question
If you need assistance with completing the survey or require an alternative format, contact Melissa Hunt-Anderson, Community and Social Development Coordinator:
· By email at melissa.huntanderson@westkelownacity.ca
· By phone at 778-797-2257
Paper copies of the survey are available to pick up during business hours at:
· West Kelowna City Hall – 3731 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, B.C.
· Westside Seniors Activity Centre – 3661 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, B.C.
· Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre – 3737 Old Okanagan Highway, West Kelowna, B.C.
· West Kelowna Recreation and Culture Office – in the Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex, next to the arenas at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, B.C.
This draft plan outlines a path for building a community where everyone, regardless of ability, can actively engage in all aspects of daily life, now and in the future.
For more information about how to get involved and provide your input, visit OurWK.ca/accessibility.