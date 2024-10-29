During the first round of public consultation, The City of West Kelowna gathered input from the community to develop West Kelowna’s first Accessibility & Inclusion Plan. Based on this feedback, The City has created a Draft Accessibility & Inclusion Plan, and it is now time for public review.

The objective of round two of public engagement is to inform and engage our community in the review process of the Draft Accessibility & Inclusion Plan, ensuring diverse perspectives are included in the final version.

The community is encouraged to participate in the Accessibility & Inclusion Plan questionnaire until Nov. 11.