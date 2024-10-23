West Kelowna Council celebrated winning the prestigious Project of the Year award by the Public Works Association of British Columbia (PWABC) for the City’s Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant and Transmissions Mains.

The project was recognized for its innovative design, unique features and complexity, successfully enhancing West Kelowna’s water treatment capacity while adhering to high safety standards and preserving the environment. This award recognizes not only the project achievement but also the City’s ongoing commitment to excellence in public works.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the collaborative efforts of everyone involved in the design, construction and commissioning of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“This is the largest infrastructure project in the City’s history, and we are proud to provide the over 19,600 Rose Valley Water Service Area customers with a modern facility that not only meets current needs but also prepares us for the future. We also thank all the staff and contractors who worked so hard to deliver this state-of-the art facility,” said Milsom.

Although the plant remains in the Commissioning Phase and the City continues to work through challenges with unprecedented wildfire damage around the Rose Valley Reservoir, water quality would have been significantly worse without the plant during seasonal changeovers in the reservoir. Thanks also to the investments from the federal and provincial governments, the City was able to build the plant years earlier than originally expected.

The award winners were announced during the PWABC/BC Municipal Safety Association Joint Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held from Oct. 7 to 9, 2024, in Penticton.

For more information about the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, please visit westkelownacity.ca/rvwtp.