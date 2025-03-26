Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts and archived within one business day. To view the March 25 webcast archive, please visit pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

Council invites applications for Economic Development Corporation Board Council announced the establishment of the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation (WKEDC) and thanked Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (Deputy CAO) Trevor Seibel and Councillor Tasha Da Silva for acting as the first directors to facilitate incorporation. The WKEDC will pursue economic growth and prosperity for our community and the City is seeking applicants to serve on the Board of Directors. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/wkedc.

Thanks to Deputy CAO Trevor Seibel

Council thanked Deputy CAO Trevor Seibel for exemplary service to the City of West Kelowna for the past two years, including leadership of key initiatives such as incorporating the West Kelowna Economic Development Corporation, the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project and the award winning 2024 Annual Report. Prior to joining the City, Mr. Seibel was CAO for the District of Coldstream for 10 years and Council wished him success in his new role as the City of Armstrong’s new CAO.

Council and staff advocate for provincial funding and support for a growing West Kelowna

Mayor Milsom and CAO Ron Bowles have met with several ministers in March to advocate for funding and other provincial supports for Council’s Strategic priorities for our growing community including: Greater dedicated wildfire mitigation and FireSmart funding; Highway 97 improvements, including the Boucherie and Westlake intersections and the couplet in Westbank Centre; and, improved mental health and addiction services and facilities in West Kelowna. Additional meetings with ministers are scheduled to advocate for fair provincial funding for rural policing resources, affordable seniors’ and supportive housing and supports for the unsheltered and unhoused and those vulnerable to homelessness. Council and staff will continue to advocate for these initiatives, and others, until they are ultimately provided for our community.

Support expressed for Westbank First Nation and Okanagan Nation Alliance

Council and the City of West Kelowna expressed a steadfast commitment to truth and reconciliation and sincere condolences to residential school survivors and their families who have been hurt by recent racist rhetoric and denialist statements. Council and the City appreciate our good neighbours, Westbank First Nation, and join them in supporting the Okanagan Nation Alliance in condemning the harmful rhetoric and denialism of residential school truths and in remembering those lives that have been lost. Council encourages our community to focus on truth, reconciliation, building strong relationships, and showing care and compassion for one another.

2025 Urban Re-Leaf Program launched

The City of West Kelowna’s popular Urban Re-Leaf tree planting program is back for its fifth year! Visit westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf until April 25 to learn more about each locally grown and raised tree and make your purchase. Council thanked everyone for supporting this program and helping to keep West Kelowna green and climate friendly.

Community invited to 2025 Spring Art Exhibition

West Kelowna Recreation and Culture has organized another great Spring Art Exhibition for our community and Council has invited the public to meet more than 20 incredible local artists who will have their works on display at Westbank Lions Community Centre on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free!

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission provides presentation

The Regional District of Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission provided a presentation on Roadmap to Resiliency: COEDC Strategy 2025 to 2030.

FortisBC provides presentation regarding new municipal operating agreement

FortisBC provided a presentation about the new municipal operating agreement with the City of West Kelowna. The City was the only municipality in the Okanagan that had no such agreement. Finding new sources of revenue is a strategic priority of Council and the additional funds, estimated at $570,000 per year, will be used to offset future tax increases by allocating it toward strategic initiatives. The first funds, prorated for 2025, will be received early next year and Council will consider specific uses during annual budget deliberations. A March 21 news release also provides information.

Feasibility review for Shannon Lake community centre/day care facility to be completed

Council supported Councillor Johnston’s motion directing staff to conduct a preliminary, high-level review of a portion of 2490 Shannon Woods Drive, fronting Shannon Lake Road, to generally determine if any potential challenges, such as encumbrances on the land, would prevent construction of a community centre/day care facility. Staff will report back to Council with the findings.

Contract awarded for Council Chambers acoustic upgrades

Council awarded a contract in the amount of $112,540, plus GST, to Sunco Drywall Ltd., to upgrade the acoustics in Council Chambers to improve sound quality for public and staff. The City anticipates that the work can be completed this spring or summer, between scheduled Council meetings.

Utility rates bylaw amendments adopted

Council adopted the Utility and Financial Fee Amendments Bylaw which will increase sewer and water rates by an average of $31.51 per quarter per customer in the Powers Creek Service Area and $21.51 per quarter per household in the Rose Valley Service Area. Sewer fee increases of 6.3 per cent account for higher than anticipated costs for the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) sewer contract and more staff hours to maintain the distribution system. Water rate increases, of 5.7 per cent for Rose Valley and 9.4 per cent for Powers Creek, account for price increases for treatment chemicals, higher contractor costs and greater maintenance needs for aging systems.

Council appoints Property Tax Roll Review Panel

Council appointed Councillors Stephen Johnston, Tasha Da Silva and Carol Zanon to the Property Tax Review Panel, which will meet at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8 to review the roll and any eligible, requested amendments. Further details are also provided in the public notice on the City’s website.

Proposed Zoning Amendment for Ourtoland Road properties to be considered for adoption

Council gave first, second and third readings to a Zoning Bylaw amendment that, if adopted, would rezone 3011, 3021 and 3031 Ourtoland Road to the Single Detached and Duplex Residential Zone to facilitate a subdivision that would link Oak Barrel Place and Kitson Court. Prior to consideration of adoption, the applicant must meet conditions for off-site improvements, a pedestrian connection, a road reserve for access and agricultural protection.

City to acquire waterfront licences of occupation for parks and public spaces

Council agreed to acquire 30-year licences of occupation for existing public swimming areas and boat ramps/launches for Pebble Beach, Marina, Pritchard and Casa Rio Parks and for Casa Loma Beach, Dupuis Boat Launch, Casa Loma Dock and Casa Loma Waterfront Access. Council also agreed to acquire a 30-year licence of occupation for public recreation and park purposes for 47.9 hectares of Okanagan Lake foreshore along Gellatly Bay.

West Kelowna Cemetery Bylaw adopted

Council adopted the West Kelowna Cemetery Bylaw, which raises user fees to support improved maintenance and sustainable future operations of the cemetery.