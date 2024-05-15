Council meetings are livestreamed at westkelownac ity.c a/webcasts . The webcast is archived the next business day. Find the May 13 agenda and archive at

Annual SILGA conference attended to advocate for West Kelowna’s interests

Councillors Tasha Da Silva, Rick de Jong and Carol Zanon attended the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) 2024 Conference in Kamloops from April 30 to May 3, where they participated in various discussions and gained insights and knowledge that will benefit our City’s governance and community initiatives. Councillor Da Silva was also elected as the SILGA Board of Director’s Second Vice President for the 2024/25 term, where she will enhance our City’s influence in regional governance issues and provide a platform to advocate for our community’s interests.

Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project – May 2024 Update provided and Council Breaks Ground



The long-overdue Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project is underway! To read the May 14 staff Report to Council, please visit pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com. Residents who wish to provide input on the adjacent park space are encouraged to participate in the Parks Master Plan public engagement process, from now through May 24 at OurWK.ca, which includes the May 15 open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club, 4111 Gellatly Road. Further public consultation into the Fire Hall #32 Replacement Project is also anticipated in June while site works are underway. Council subsequently broke ground with West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Chandos Construction LP to earmark commencement of the project. To stay up to date, remain signed up for City news and alerts at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

2024 Tax Rate Bylaw adopted

Council adopted the 2024 Tax Rate Bylaw, which includes a multiplier schedule to ensure equitable property tax apportionment to each class. Tax notices will be emailed and mailed to property owners in mid to late May, depending on their indicated delivery preferences. Taxes will be due by 4:30 p.m. July 2, with a 10 per cent penalty applied July 3 to all amounts unpaid by the due date.

2023 Audited Financial Statements received



Council accepted the City of West Kelowna’s 2023 Audited Financial Statements, which provide Council and the public an overview of the municipality’s financial status at the end of the fiscal year and lay out revenues, expenses and funding.

Single and multi-family subdivision in Glenrosa approved



Council adopted Zoning Bylaw amendments for 3280 and 3290 Glenrosa Road and an unaddressed lot on Salmon Road that will facilitate a single- and multi-family-unit development. The lots have been rezoned from the Rural Residential Large Parcel Zone (RU4) to the Parks and Institutional (P1), Single Detached Residential (R1), and Low Density Multiple Residential (R3) Zones, in alignment with the Official Community Plan.