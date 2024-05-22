The webcast is archived the next business day. Find the May 21 agenda and archive at

pub-westkelowna.escribemeetings.com.

Council welcomes public to new West Kelowna City Hall



West Kelowna Mayor and Council welcomed the public to the first purpose-built City Hall, which opened its doors to serve the public with administration functions at 8:30 a.m., May 21. The former, temporary City Hall at Mt. Boucherie Community Centre closed its doors as of 4:30 p.m., May 17. Council is pleased to provide the new City Hall as a place of governance and administrative services, in place of the temporary facility that had been used for 15 years. Together with Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre and Memorial Park, the new City Hall will be a true gathering place for our community. To remain up to date on Council meeting information, the start of services for the MP, MLA, Service BC and ICBC and the West Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, an equity partner in the building, visit westkelownacity.ca/cityhallandlibrary.

Community invited to FireSmart Family Day on May 25

Mayor and Council invited our community to attend FireSmart Family Day on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall #31, at 3651 Old Okanagan Highway. The event is a great way to enjoy fun activities with firefighters, watch FireSmart demonstrations and get information on protecting your home from wildfire. To learn more, please visit westkelownacity.ca/firesmart.

Community invited to opening of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant



Our community is invited to the ribbon cutting and official opening celebration for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant – the number one priority project for Council. Celebrations will take place Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility at 1500 Rosewood Drive. More than 19,600 residents receive clean, safe, and reliable water from the new plant. Limited, guided tours are also being offered on May 31 and can be booked by calling 778-797-1234.

Development variance given for garage in Lakeview Heights

Council approved a development variance permit for 855 Proserpine Road, to reduce the setback from a neighbouring agricultural parcel from 15.0 to 0.0 metres, for a garage built in the early 2000s, without a building permit or required variance.

Bill 44-related Zoning Bylaw amendments adopted



Council adopted Zoning Bylaw amendments that incorporate required provincial regulations under Bill 44 - The Housing Statutes Residential Development Amendment Act. The bill requires local governments to update zoning bylaws to allow more small-scale multi-unit housing. Detailed information on the various required changes where provided to Council and the public at the time of first, second and third readings at the April 23 Council Meeting.

Renewed ladder fire truck agreement with Peachland supported



West Kelowna Council supported a renewal agreement with the District of Peachland, which enables West Kelowna Fire Rescue to respond with the City’s ladder truck to emergencies in our neighbouring community whenever needed. The ladder truck increases the effectiveness of firefighting and lifesaving activities in large buildings. The first agreement dates to 2009 when West Kelowna first acquired the ladder truck.

Emergency preparedness grant application supported



Council supported a Regional District of Central Okanagan application to the provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Fund in support of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). As part of a regional application, each partnering jurisdiction must submit a resolution of support. The grant seeks greater collaboration and communication between incident sites and the EOC by acquiring innovative equipment, providing comprehensive training, and enhancing the timely and accurate sharing of mapping data, to improve response and evacuation effectiveness. The grant is anticipated to cover 100 per cent of the project’s $172,000 cost.