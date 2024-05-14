Don’t miss your chance to help refine our Parks and Recreational Trails Draft Master Plans and guide how the City of West Kelowna invests in our parks and recreational trails systems over the next decade and beyond.

The City invites our community to drop by the West Kelowna Yacht Club at 4111 Gellatly Road, on Wednesday, May 15, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to learn more and provide feedback to help identify refinements before the draft plans are finalized.

These plans will help the City continue to provide diverse experiences for residents to get outside and enjoy all that beautiful West Kelowna has to offer.



Open house attendees will have the opportunity to:



· View the display boards and maps

· Meet with staff and ask questions

· Complete the feedback forms

· Learn more about the specific details of the Draft Master Plans

Phase 2 of public engagement remains open until Friday, May 24.

If you can’t make it in person, take a closer look online at OurWK.ca to visit each dedicated project page and provide your input.

Not online? Not a problem. Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies.

About the West Kelowna Yacht Club: The open house is a drop-in format; RSVP is not required; and ample parking is available on site and is fully accessible