The community is invited to the official opening of the new City Hall/Library Building on Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy.

West Kelowna’s first, purpose-built City Hall/Library Building is designed to serve our dynamic and growing community. Located next to Memorial Park and Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre, it provides the Westside with a greater civic centre area and is a true gathering place for our community.

The free official opening festivities will include refreshments, music, pre-registered guided tours and more.



Before or after stopping by the City Hall/Library Building celebration, residents can also enjoy the exciting complementary festivities taking place at Westside Multiculturism Day in the adjacent Memorial Park. The Westbank Museum Society is organizing and hosting the annual event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 29. Multiculturalism Day festivities will feature 30 cultural pavilions, live performances, educational opportunities and activities, food sampling, food vendors and more!

· Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

· Time: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

· Official opening ceremony: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

· Location: City Hall/Library Building, 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy, West Kelowna, B.C. V4T 0G7

Guided tours

· Guided tours of the City Hall/Library Building will occur from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., following the official ribbon and cake cutting ceremony.

· Tour spaces are limited; pre-registration is required.

· To pre-register, call 778-797-1234.

· The site is accessible, but please provide any additional accessibility information that you may wish to share when you call.

Know before you go

· Dress for the weather.

· We recommend wearing comfortable walking shoes.

· Parking space is limited; please, carpool, walk, or bike to the site, if possible.

· Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

· Tours will be limited to groups of 25 or less.

· Check-in and orientation will occur prior to the tour beginning.

· Sorry, pets are not permitted on the tour for health and safety reasons.

Learn more

For more information on the other organizations that will soon serve the public at the City Hall/Library Building, such as the Okanagan Regional Library, our equity partner, and the MLA, MP, ICBC, and Service BC, please visit westkelownacity.ca/cityhallandlibrary