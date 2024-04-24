Union (ALGEU) have reached a new four-year collective agreement, following three days of bargaining from April 10 to 12.

The agreement, which the ALGEU ratified on April 17 and which West Kelowna City Council ratified on April 23, provides 155 full-time and 40 relief and term positions with wage increases that are consistent with recent labour agreements elsewhere in B.C. The increases for West Kelowna’s 195 ALGEU employees are:

· 4.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2024

· 5.0 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2025

· 3.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2026

· 3.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2027

Other changes to the collective agreement, which ensures labour stability at the City of West Kelowna through 2027, were minor housekeeping amendments.