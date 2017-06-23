In respect of the Canada Post strike, the City of West Kelowna is reminding customers of some important year-end billing information and online solutions, including how to check accounts, pay any balances owing on utility bills and renew business licences.

The City asks customers to, please, pay any outstanding utility bill balances by Dec. 31 to avoid additional interest charges. Customers can register or sign in to their online account to check balances and then pay online through their financial institution, in person at City Hall during business hours, or afterhours via the drop box at City Hall.

The City will also email business licence holders to provide information on renewals, cancellations and updating any new information for 2025. An email will provide details on how to pay online via a financial institution, in person during business hours, or using the afterhours drop box at City Hall.

Utility bills: How to check balances and pay before Dec. 31

Residents who are signed up to receive their utility bills digitally will receive emails to inform them of their amounts owing and how to pay. However, not all residents have emails registered with our Utility Billing Department and may wish to sign in or register at https://online.westkelownacity.ca to check their accounts for any balances that may be owing.

After checking balances online, amounts owing can be paid:

1. Through your financial institution, select West Kelowna – Utilities as the payee and retain payment confirmation.

2. In person, by cash, cheque or debit, at City Hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; please note City Hall will close for the holidays at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

3. Afterhours, by cheque, using our 24/7 drop box at City Hall, at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway. Make payable to City of West Kelowna; we recommend including the stub from your bill and putting your account number in the memo line and depositing, in an envelope, in the drop box.

Please note, postmarks are not proof of payment date. Please ensure that the City has received your payment by Dec. 31.

The City does not accept credit cards; however, customers can arrange to pay by credit card through a third-party provider such as Plastiq and PaySimply.

Please note, any amounts owing on utility bills on Jan. 1, 2025, will be transferred to property taxes. Interest charges and late fees may apply.

Business licences – how to renew before Jan. 31, 2025

The week of Dec. 2, the City will email approximately 2,500 business licence holders with 2025 renewal information, including the amount for the tier that your business is in and also whether your licence has an inter-community designation attached to it:

1. Tier 1 - $60

2. Tier 2 - $135

3. Tier 3 - $360

4. Tier 4 - $500

5. Inter-community – the applicable tier above plus an additional $150 fee

For more information, visit westkelownacity.ca/businesslicence.

Payments are due by Jan. 31, 2025 to avoid a $25 late fee. Payments can be made:

· Online through your financial institution.

· Set up ‘West Kelowna Business Licence’ as the payee and enter your six-digit customer number, which can be found on your current licence or a previous invoice.

· In-person by cash, debit, or cheque, at City Hall at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway during business hours Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Please note, City Hall is closed for the holidays from 3 p.m. Dec. 24 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2.

· Afterhours, by cheque, using our 24/7 drop box at City Hall, at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway. Make payable to City of West Kelowna; please include your six-digit customer number in the memo line.

The City does not accept credit cards; however, customers can arrange to pay by credit card through a third-party provider such as Plastiq and PaySimply.

If you do not receive an email from the City by Dec. 11, email business.licence@westkelownacity.ca to provide your email address to receive your invoice or visit City Hall in person during business hours.

Customers who receive their invoice from the City via email will also receive proof of payment and their renewed licence certificate by email. Those who must pick up their renewal notice and invoice in person, and pay in person, will receive their receipt upon payment, but must return to pick up their renewed licence when ready, provide an email address to the City for it to be sent electronically, or wait for mail services to resume.