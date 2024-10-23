The City of West Kelowna is updating its Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP), and wants feedback.

From Oct. 23 through Nov. 4, the city is inviting community memebers to get involved and share thoughts on refining the CWRP.

This plan will help the City and West Kelowna Fire Rescue develop achievable and strategic action items to enhance community wildfire resiliency, while prioritizing wildfire risk management in the wildland-urban interface, where homes and buildings intersect with forested areas.

What is the goal of the CWRP?

To provide a detailed framework that will:

· Reduce the likelihood of a wildfire entering our community

· Minimize impacts and losses to property and critical infrastructure

· Lessen the economic and social impacts of wildfires

· Promote FireSmart principles

· Encourage residents to take proactive steps to safeguard their homes

Get involved! Visit OurWK.ca/wildfireplan to:

· Review the wildfire mitigation maps

· Check out the display boards

· Complete a survey

· Ask questions

in-person Open House:

· Date: Wednesday, Oct. 30

· Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

· Location: City Hall, 3731 Old Okanagan Highway

· Drop in anytime to ask questions, learn about FireSmart practices and meet Fire Chief Jason Brolund

Not online? Not a problem. Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies.

Background

The CWRP is the primary wildfire risk reduction plan for communities in British Columbia. The City of West Kelowna’s 2024 CWRP builds on the recommendations of the 2018 Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan (CWPP), further strengthening our neighborhoods against future wildfire threats.

Mitigation through forest fire fuel reduction is a crucial annual activity involving City staff, contractors, and the public. By actively engaging in wildfire fuel mitigation efforts and adopting FireSmart practices, we can enhance our community’s resilience against wildfires, protecting our homes, infrastructure, and environment