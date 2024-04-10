Share your thoughts to help inform West Kelowna’s first Accessibility Plan.

The community is encouraged to participate in anAccessibility Plan survey until April 30.



Visit OurWK.ca/accessibility to take part:

· Learn more about the AIC

· Complete the survey

· Ask a question

If you need assistance with completing the survey or require an alternative format, contact Melissa Hunt-Anderson, Community and Social Development Coordinator:

· By email at melissa.huntanderson@westkelownacity.ca

· By phone at 778-797-2257

Paper copies of the survey are available to pick up during business hours at:



· West Kelowna City Hall – 2760 Cameron Rd, West Kelowna, B.C.

· Westside Seniors Activity Centre – 3661 Old Okanagan Hwy, West Kelowna, B.C.

· Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre – 3737 Old Okanagan Hwy, West Kelowna, B.C.

Input from the community will help make West Kelowna a more accessible and inclusive place to live, work and play.



For more information about how to get involved and provide your input, visit OurWK.ca/accessibility.



About Accessibility and Inclusion Committee



The City of West Kelowna’s Accessibility and Inclusion Committee (AIC) was formed to bring community members and organizations together to work collaboratively with municipal staff to discuss, develop, improve, promote, and sustain community accessibility and inclusion. This includes reducing and removing barriers associated with accessibility, focusing on experiences of people with diverse abilities, and fostering an all-encompassing community.



The first priority of the AIC is to create an Accessibility Plan designed to expand and improve accessibility options within our City.



In collaboration with committee and community input, our Accessibility Plan will help residents and visitors with varied abilities to use and enjoy our sidewalks, pathways, parks, trails, facilities, beaches and other attractions and amenities.

