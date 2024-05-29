The City of West Kelowna has won the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of Canada and the United States for the 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Annual Report.

“Congratulations to Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel and his team in the Finance and Communications and Engagement Departments and many other staff who contributed to this award-winning collaboration,” said Mayor Gord Milsom on behalf of West Kelowna Council. “The honor is a significant accomplishment for the City of West Kelowna and reflects Council and the City’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability in financial reporting.”

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting recognizes municipal governments that publish high-quality reports, which demonstrate the spirit of full disclosure and clearly communicate a municipality’s financial picture.

To view the award-winning 2023 Audited Financial Statements and Annual Report please visit westkelownacity.ca/annualreport.

BACKGROUND

· The City of West Kelowna’s 2024 yearend reporting is currently underway in preparation for the next Audited Financial Statements and Annual Report cycle.

· The Audited Financial Statements are provided to Council and the public annually before May 31; they form part of the Annual Report which is presented to the public and Council for feedback prior to June 30.

· To ensure ongoing transparency and accountability to our community, all future, current and past Audited Financial Statements and Annual Reports are kept online at westkelownacity.ca/annualreport.

· The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Program was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

· The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.