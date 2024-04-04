The City of Vernon’s new RV sani-dump station, located at 6401 Tronson Road near the Vernon Regional Airport, will be available for use April 15.

The site includes four waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately 14 recreational vehicles at a time.

The site has a one-way access to maintain the flow of traffic. Motorists are asked to enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.

To reduce the user-cost associated with the site, garbage service is not provided. Users are reminded to pack their garbage out with them when done. A $4.00 dumping fee payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or by using pay-by-phone, with location #4736.

The RV sani-dump site will be open from dawn until dusk, seven days a week, for the summer season.

Please note: If the region experiences extended sub-zero overnight temperatures, that opening date may be delayed.