July 12, 2024, marks the third anniversary of the devastating crane tower collapse that took the lives of Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Eric Stemmer, Patrick Stemmer, and Brad Zawislak in downtown Kelowna. In light of these tragic and extraordinary circumstances, the City of Kelowna and Mission Group have committed to provide additional contingency funding to the RISE Memorial Foundation to ensure that the Rise Memorial can commence construction this year.

“With rising labour and material costs, the City understands that the Foundation recently announced a potential funding shortfall, which is delaying the start of construction,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “We are inspired by the community’s fundraising success over this last year, which raised over $160,000 towards the memorial’s construction. This contingency funding will ensure that the project can commence without delay.”

In addition to the funds raised by the community, the Rise Foundation has submitted several grant applications for the additional $150,000 needed to cover the project costs. While these applications are being processed, the City and Mission Group have agreed to provide contingency funding to ensure that the memorial construction can begin as soon as possible.

The Rise Memorial Foundation, the non-profit society formed to oversee the memorial's construction, has a board consisting of family members of the victims and key community partners.

The memorial itself will be constructed in Knowles Heritage Park to commemorate five lives lost, highlight the importance of worker safety, and represent a key anchor point in the downtown Kelowna landscape, giving everyone a space to learn, reflect, reminisce, and be at peace and truly present in the power of community.

The completed memorial will bring public amenity enhancements to the park, including seating and gathering points, pollinator gardens, as well as additional trees to add to the park’s tree canopy, features that align with Council priorities and community building through the Imagine Kelowna Vision.